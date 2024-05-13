Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland [Image 7 of 7]

    DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland

    DRAWSKO COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, POLAND

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    29th Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Joseph A. DiNonno, commanding general of the 29th Infantry Division, talks to Royal Army Soldiers May 17, 2024, during DEFENDER 24 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland. The 29th is providing command and control for multinational forces as they conduct multinational training, wet gap crossings and artillery live-fires. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 05:14
    Photo ID: 8415084
    VIRIN: 240517-A-WA652-6533
    Resolution: 5900x3933
    Size: 13.38 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland
    DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland
    DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland
    DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland
    DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland
    DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland
    DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    StrongerTogether
    Defender Europe
    ImmediateResponse
    ReadyandPostured
    DEFENDER24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT