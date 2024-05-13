The 29th Infantry Division Chief of Staff Col. Daniel Collins (right) talks with Lt. Col. Karl Davis, commander of the 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, May 17, 2024, during DEFENDER 24 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland. The 29th organized a multinational Wet Gap Crossing exercise with the 36th, enabling operations that use Improved Ribbon Bridges across a water obstacle, such as a river or lake to project combat forces..(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 05:14
|Photo ID:
|8415081
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-WA652-8842
|Resolution:
|5776x3851
|Size:
|11.04 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
