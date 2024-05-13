DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland

The 29th Infantry Division Chief of Staff Col. Daniel Collins (right) talks with Lt. Col. Karl Davis, commander of the 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, May 17, 2024, during DEFENDER 24 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland. The 29th organized a multinational Wet Gap Crossing exercise with the 36th, enabling operations that use Improved Ribbon Bridges across a water obstacle, such as a river or lake to project combat forces..(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

