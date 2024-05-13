DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland

Maj. Gen. Joseph A. DiNonno (left), commanding general of the 29th Infantry Division, talks with U.K. Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Patrick Sanders (center), and Maj. Gen. Ollie Kingsbury, V Corps forward Deputy Commanding General - Maneuver, May 17, 2024, as part of Distinguished Visitor Day during DEFENDER 24 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland. The 29th is providing command and control for multinational forces as they conduct multinational training, wet gap crossings and artillery live-fires. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

