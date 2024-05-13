Sgt. Alexander Kelsall, from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, meticulously applies face paint as part of the warrior skills lane on Day One of the Best Combat Camera Competition, hosted at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 17, 2024. Competitors were assessed for their proficiency in camouflage application before maneuvering through a recon lane, where they were challenged to evade detection by opposing forces while capturing imagery for intelligence.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 18:36 Photo ID: 8414747 VIRIN: 240517-A-GB599-7000 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 3.19 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.