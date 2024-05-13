Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Travis Fontane 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Elijah Campbell of the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, 10th Mountain Division, demonstrates perseverance by completing pull-ups while wearing body armor during the Hildy event on Day Zero of the Best Combat Camera Competition, hosted at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 16, 2024. This physical challenge, steeped in Army tradition, honors a fallen soldier and comprises a series of demanding exercises.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 18:37
    Photo ID: 8414746
    VIRIN: 240517-A-GB599-1753
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    27th PAD
    Phyiscal Fitness
    Best ComCam

