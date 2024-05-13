27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

Sgt. Alexander Kelsall, hailing from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, demonstrates resilience by completing 50 sit-ups while wearing body armor during the Hildy event on Day Zero of the Best Combat Camera Competition, hosted at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 16, 2024. This physical challenge, steeped in Army tradition, honors a fallen soldier and comprises a series of demanding exercises.

