Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Professional Education Center celebrates 50 years [Image 3 of 4]

    National Guard Professional Education Center celebrates 50 years

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie Smith 

    National Guard Professional Education Center

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gives a keynote address at the National Guard Professional Education Center 50th anniversary celebration on Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas, May 16, 2024. The federal training center brings more than 20,000 students and event attendees from across the Army National Guard in all 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia to central Arkansas each year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Christie R. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 16:20
    Photo ID: 8414588
    VIRIN: 240516-A-BW348-5287
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 288.05 KB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Professional Education Center celebrates 50 years [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Professional Education Center celebrates 50 years
    National Guard Professional Education Center celebrates 50 years
    National Guard Professional Education Center celebrates 50 years
    National Guard Professional Education Center celebrates 50 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Guard Professional Education Center celebrates 50 years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    50th Anniversary
    Camp Robinson
    National Guard
    Professional Education Center
    PEC
    NGPEC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT