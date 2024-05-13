Col. Cathi Cherry, commander of the Professional Education Center (PEC); Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard; Lt. Col. Elvin Zapata, oldest Soldier currently serving at PEC; Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Sgt. Rhett Crandall, youngest Soldier currently serving at PEC; and Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, Director of the Army National Guard, ceremoniously cut the cake at a 50th anniversary celebration for the Professional Education Center on Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas, May 16, 2024. PEC is home to more than 480 courses spanning six battalions to train Army National Guard Soldiers and Department of Army civilians in cybersecurity, human resources, logistics, recruiting and retention, strategy and leader development, and finance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Christie R. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 16:20 Photo ID: 8414589 VIRIN: 240516-A-BW348-4913 Resolution: 1024x683 Size: 324.26 KB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard Professional Education Center celebrates 50 years [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.