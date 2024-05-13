Col. Cathi Cherry, commander of the Professional Education Center, addresses the crowd at a groundbreaking ceremony for a 15,000-square-foot addition to the Combat Athletic Performance Center on Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas, May 16, 2024. The groundbreaking ceremony took place during a day of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the federal education center responsible for training Army National Guard Soldiers from across the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Christie R. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 16:20 Photo ID: 8414586 VIRIN: 240516-A-BW348-3513 Resolution: 1024x683 Size: 324.38 KB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard Professional Education Center celebrates 50 years [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.