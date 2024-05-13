National Guard Professional Education Center celebrates 50 years

Col. Cathi Cherry, commander of the Professional Education Center; Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard; Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, Director of the Army National Guard; and Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, conduct a ceremonial groundbreaking for an expanded fitness center at the Professional Education Center (PEC) on Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 16, 2024. The groundbreaking, which took place as part of a larger PEC 50th anniversary celebration, marks the beginning of a multiyear project to add 15,000-square-feet to the Combat Athletic Performance Center in commitment to the Army’s Health and Holistic Fitness (H2F) initiative. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Christie R. Smith)

