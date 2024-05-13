Exercise Gobi Wolf 24 partipants congratulate eachother after showcasing exceptional medical triage skills during the GW24 Medical Challenge as part of the Field Training Exercise’s medical segment in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 15:46
|Photo ID:
|8414581
|VIRIN:
|240510-Z-CA180-1023
|Resolution:
|6011x4007
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|CHOIBALSAN, MN
This work, Showcasing triage skills at Gobi Wolf 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS
