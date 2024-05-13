Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Showcasing triage skills at Gobi Wolf 2024 [Image 3 of 14]

    Showcasing triage skills at Gobi Wolf 2024

    CHOIBALSAN, MONGOLIA

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 24 partipants, with the local regional diagnostic and treatment center, showcase exceptional medical triage skills during the GW24 Medical Challenge as part of the Field Training Exercise’s medical segment in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 15:46
    Location: CHOIBALSAN, MN
    This work, Showcasing triage skills at Gobi Wolf 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Mongolia
    DREE
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA
    Dornod Province

