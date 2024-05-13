Exercise Gobi Wolf 24 partipants, with the local regional diagnostic and treatment center, showcase exceptional medical triage skills during the GW24 Medical Challenge as part of the Field Training Exercise’s medical segment in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 15:46 Photo ID: 8414568 VIRIN: 240510-Z-CA180-1004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.3 MB Location: CHOIBALSAN, MN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Showcasing triage skills at Gobi Wolf 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.