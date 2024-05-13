Showcasing triage skills at Gobi Wolf 2024

Alaska Air Guard Maj. Christopher Shults asks Gobi Wolf 24 partcipants medical traiage questions during the GW24 Medical Challenge as part of the Field Training Exercise’s medical segment in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10. This friendly competition provided an opportunity for participants to showcase their expertise and knowledge gained throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

