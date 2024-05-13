Showcasing triage skills at Gobi Wolf 2024

laska Air Guard Maj. Christopher Shults congratulates his counterpart, Lt. Col. Khongor, head of health for the Mongolian National Emergeny Management, with a successful GW24 Medical Challenge as part of the Field Training Exercise’s medical segment in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

