Pallets of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) stand ready to be airlifted to Ghana as part of African Lion 2024, May 13, Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco. The pallets were built and secured from a combined effort by the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force and Moroccan Royal Armed Forces. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 08:43 Photo ID: 8413966 VIRIN: 240513-A-EK137-5607 Resolution: 4354x3021 Size: 2.23 MB Location: AGADIR, MA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Moroccan armed forces combine for pallet airlift build [Image 5 of 5], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.