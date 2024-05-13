U.S. and Moroccan armed forces combine for pallet airlift build

Soldiers from the 653rd Regional Support Group, U.S. Army Reserve, place a cargo net over a pallet of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) to be airlifted to Ghana as part of African Lion 2024, May 13, Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco. The effort saw the pallets secured according to regulation width and height. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas)

