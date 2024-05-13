Soldiers from the U.S. Army and Moroccan Royal Armed Forces discuss plans while preparing pallets of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) to be airlifted to Ghana as part of African Lion 2024, May 13, Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco. The combined effort saw the pallets secured with cargo nets according to regulation width and height. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 08:43 Photo ID: 8413963 VIRIN: 240513-A-EK137-1206 Resolution: 4508x3712 Size: 1.96 MB Location: AGADIR, MA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Moroccan armed forces combine for pallet airlift build [Image 5 of 5], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.