Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Moroccan armed forces combine for pallet airlift build [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. and Moroccan armed forces combine for pallet airlift build

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    A U.S. Air Force service member measures pallet height before preparing pallets of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) to be airlifted to Ghana as part of African Lion 2024, May 13, Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco. The combined effort of the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Moroccan Royal Armed Forces saw the pallets secured with cargo nets according to regulation width and height. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 08:43
    Photo ID: 8413961
    VIRIN: 240513-A-EK137-3044
    Resolution: 3483x4869
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Moroccan armed forces combine for pallet airlift build [Image 5 of 5], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Moroccan armed forces combine for pallet airlift build
    U.S. and Moroccan armed forces combine for pallet airlift build
    U.S. and Moroccan armed forces combine for pallet airlift build
    U.S. and Moroccan armed forces combine for pallet airlift build
    U.S. and Moroccan armed forces combine for pallet airlift build

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ghana
    AfricanLion
    ArmyReserve
    StrongerTogether
    653rd Regional Support Group
    JointPartners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT