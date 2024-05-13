USS Warrior Visits Hakodate, Japan

HAKODATE, Japan (May 17, 2024) – Wreaths lie on the ground in front of a statue of Commodore Matthew Perry at Perry Square in Hakodate, Japan, after a ceremony involving Sailors assigned to the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), officials from the U.S. Consulate in Sapporo and members of the Japan-American Society of Hakodate, May 17. Warrior is visiting Hakodate to celebrate the 170th anniversary of Commodore Matthew Perry's visit to Hakodate, May 17, 1854, which officially established ties between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

