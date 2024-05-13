USS Warrior Visits Hakodate, Japan

HAKODATE, Japan (May 17, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Robert Squires (third from left), commanding officer of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), bows alongside members of the Japan-American Society of Hakodate and officials from the U.S. Consulate in Sapporo during a wreath-laying ceremony at Perry Square in Hakodate, Japan, May 17. Warrior is visiting Hakodate to celebrate the 170th anniversary of Commodore Matthew Perry's visit to Hakodate, May 17, 1854, which officially established ties between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

