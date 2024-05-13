Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Warrior Visits Hakodate, Japan

    JAPAN

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron SEVEN

    HAKODATE, Japan (May 17, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) bow their heads in prayer during a ceremony at Hakodate Foreign General Cemetery in remembrance of George Remick and James Wolfe, two U.S. Navy Sailors who served under Commodore Matthew Perry and died in Hakodate in 1854 due to illness. Warrior is visiting Hakodate to celebrate the 170th anniversary of Perry's visit to Hakodate, May 17, 1854, which officially established ties between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Warrior Visits Hakodate, Japan [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Warrior Departs Hakodate, Japan, Following Scheduled Port Visit

    Warrior
    CNFJ
    CTF 76
    Matthew Perry
    Hakodate

