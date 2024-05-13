USS Warrior Visits Hakodate, Japan

HAKODATE, Japan (May 17, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Robert Squires, commanding officer of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), and Warrior Command Senior Chief Justin Hoffman attend a ceremony at Hakodate Foreign General Cemetery in remembrance of George Remick and James Wolfe, two U.S. Navy Sailors who served under Commodore Matthew Perry and died in Hakodate in 1854 due to illness. Warrior is visiting Hakodate to celebrate the 170th anniversary of Perry's visit to Hakodate, May 17, 1854, which officially established ties between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

