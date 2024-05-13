Members from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces attend a Tactical Combat Casualty Course presentation led by the Norwegian Special Operation Forces during Flintlock 24

A member from the Norwegian Special Operation Forces demonstrates medical equipment to members of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces as part of a Tactical Combat Casualty Course during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock helps to strengthen the defense readiness of African partners and regional organizations in addressing security threats. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

