A member from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces listens to a Tactical Combat Casualty Course presentation led by the Norwegian Special Operation Forces during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock works to improve joint and combined force capabilities across all domains and strengthen relationships with partners in Africa. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 05:48 Photo ID: 8413747 VIRIN: 240516-D-AV821-1029 Resolution: 2049x1464 Size: 1.32 MB Location: DABOYA, GH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces attend a Tactical Combat Casualty Course presentation led by the Norwegian Special Operation Forces during Flintlock 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.