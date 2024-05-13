Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces attend a Tactical Combat Casualty Course presentation led by the Norwegian Special Operation Forces during Flintlock 24 [Image 4 of 7]

    Members from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces attend a Tactical Combat Casualty Course presentation led by the Norwegian Special Operation Forces during Flintlock 24

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces participate in a Tactical Combat Casualty Course led by the Norwegian Special Operation Forces during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock helps to strengthen the defense readiness of African partners and regional organizations in addressing security threats. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Location: DABOYA, GH
    This work, Members from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces attend a Tactical Combat Casualty Course presentation led by the Norwegian Special Operation Forces during Flintlock 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

