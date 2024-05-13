Members from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces attend a Tactical Combat Casualty Course presentation led by the Norwegian Special Operation Forces during Flintlock 24

A member from the Norwegian Special Operation Forces instructs a Tactical Combat Casualty Course to members of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is an African partner led, U.S. and international enabled exercise focused on improving military interoperability of combined security forces.

(U.S. Department of Defense photo by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

