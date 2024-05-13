SECNAV Del Toro Touts Strategic Partnerships and Education During Visit to Maine

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers keynote remarks at the York County Community College (YCCC) commencement ceremony in Sanford, Maine, May 17. While in Maine, Secretary Del Toro met with leaders of YCCC, the Maine Community College System, and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) to discuss partnership efforts and tour the Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and the Trades (CEMT).

