SECNAV Del Toro Touts Strategic Partnerships and Education During Visit to Maine

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro met with academic leaders of the Maine Community College System, York County Community College (YCCC), and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) to discuss partnership efforts and tour the Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and the Trades (CEMT), May 17.



Secretary Del Toro also delivered keynote remarks at YCCC’s commencement ceremony, emphasizing the importance of education as a cornerstone of the Department of the Navy’s enduring priority to Build a Culture of Warfighting Excellence.



“Our nation’s vast network of community colleges is vital to providing educational opportunities to Americans from all walks of life, meeting them in the communities where they work and reside to deliver world-class instruction across dozens of concentrations that allow them to realize their career goals,” said Secretary Del Toro, who released the Naval Education Strategy, June 2023, which provides guidance to modernize naval education to meet our Nation's security needs.



The CEMT at YCCC is an example of successful partnership between all levels of government, industry, and academia. YCCC leaders work closely with industry and government leaders to improve processes, develop curricula, and break down barriers for entry into the trades for graduates of their programs. YCCC partners with PNSY to conduct accelerated training programs for new and current employees to develop the skills necessary to improve professionally and personally.



In March, industry, academic, and government leaders announced the Maine Defense Industry Alliance (MDIA) on the campus of YCCC, a collaborative effort to address workforce needs of Maine’s defense industry. As part of MDIA, the Navy awarded a $3.5 million grant to expand the CEMT as part of efforts to reinvigorate the Submarine Industrial Base. The increased capacity will support 1,500 qualified individuals to meet the needs of Maine’s defense industry in welding, machining, additive, and electrical programs.



During his address, Secretary Del Toro thanked leadership at YCCC and the Maine Community College System for their efforts to bolster the region’s shipbuilding workforce. Bath Iron Works, Pratt and Whitney, and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard anticipate needing to fill 7,500 positions and upgrade the skills of almost 10,000 incumbent workers over the next five years to ensure their ability to support the nation’s defense. MDIA will bridge the gap between the public and private sectors, providing a streamlined talent development process tailored for Maine’s defense sector.



Secretary Del Toro also reiterated the importance of Maine to the Department of the Navy.



“Since the founding of our Navy, Maine has played a crucial role in ensuring we are mission-ready. From shipbuilding to hosting bases across the state, as well offering up its sons and daughters to serve our Nation in our naval services, our Sailors, Marines, civilians, and their families are proud to call Maine home,” said Secretary Del Toro.



He also encouraged graduates to consider answering the National Call to Maritime Service “in support of our nation, whether in or out of uniform.”



“Service to our nation is more than just a job, it is an honorable and noble profession – one where you are part of something greater than yourself, contributing to the advancement of our Nation, and indeed the world,” Secretary Del Toro said. “It is incumbent upon all of us to consider how we can best lend our talents, and, in the case of the graduates, their newly-developed skills, to build up our great Nation for all Americans, and defend against the threats and challenges of today.”



Launched during the inaugural Fleet Week Miami, May 6, the National Call to Maritime Service is an effort to recruit talented individuals to be part of a legacy of honor, courage, and commitment to the Nation.

