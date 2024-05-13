SECNAV Del Toro Touts Strategic Partnerships and Education During Visit to Maine

SANFORD, Maine (May 17, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visits the York County Community College Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and the Trades (CEMT) for a tour in Sanford, Maine, May 17, 2024. Del Toro urges all Americans to consider a career of service-to be part of something bigger, and to help restore the comprehensive maritime power of our Nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Jared Mancuso)

