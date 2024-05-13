SANFORD, Maine (May 17, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visits the York County Community College Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and the Trades (CEMT) for a tour in Sanford, Maine, May 17, 2024. Del Toro urges all Americans to consider a career of service-to be part of something bigger, and to help restore the comprehensive maritime power of our Nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Jared Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 23:19
|Photo ID:
|8413488
|VIRIN:
|240517-N-LY692-2029
|Resolution:
|6421x4816
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|SANFORD, ME, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Del Toro Touts Strategic Partnerships and Education During Visit to Maine [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SECNAV Del Toro Touts Strategic Partnerships and Education During Visit to Maine
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT