    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards [Image 15 of 16]

    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Ileen Kennedy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Warrant Officer One Joshua Stewart, Utah Army National Guard; Lt. Col. Toby Adamson, Utah Army National Guard; Master Sgt. Kenneth Church, Utah Air National Guard, award recipient at the Third Annual Utah Service Member of the Year Awards, stand with senior leaders of the Utah National Guard at the Utah State Capitol, May 17, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8413400
    VIRIN: 240517-Z-KC166-1073
    Resolution: 5216x3477
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards [Image 16 of 16], by Ileen Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Utah National Guard
    Gov. Spencer Cox
    Utah Service Member of the Year Awards

