Warrant Officer One Joshua Stewart, Utah Army National Guard; Lt. Col. Toby Adamson, Utah Army National Guard; Master Sgt. Kenneth Church, Utah Air National Guard, award recipient at the Third Annual Utah Service Member of the Year Awards, stand with senior leaders of the Utah National Guard at the Utah State Capitol, May 17, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 22:01
|Photo ID:
|8413401
|VIRIN:
|240517-Z-KC166-1075
|Resolution:
|5186x3457
|Size:
|10.11 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards [Image 16 of 16], by Ileen Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT