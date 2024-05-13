Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards [Image 8 of 16]

    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Ileen Kennedy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Gov. Spencer Cox presents the State of Utah Field Grade Officer of the Year to Lt. Col. Toby Adamson, Utah Army National Guard at the Third Annual Utah Service Member of the Year Awards at the Utah State Capitol, May 17, 2024. The purpose of the awards is to recognize outstanding performers from each of the major military entities in the state representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Space Force, from Active Duty, Guard and Reserve organizations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8413393
    VIRIN: 240517-Z-KC166-1026
    Resolution: 5284x3523
    Size: 11.84 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards [Image 16 of 16], by Ileen Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual State of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual State of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards
    The Third annual state of Utah Service Member of the Year Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah National Guard
    Gov. Spencer Cox
    Utah Service Member of the Year Awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT