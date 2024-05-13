Mr. Jim Coyle poses for a photo with his daughter, Mrs. Kelli Crespo at the Armed Services Blood Program blood donor center on Fort Liberty, NC, during a ceremony honoring Mr. Coyle's 15 years of blood donations on May 16, 2024.

Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 Photo ID: 8412564 Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US This work, Jim Coyle Honored for Longstanding Blood Donation Commitment [Image 4 of 4], by Jesse Leger, identified by DVIDS