Jim Coyle Honored for Longstanding Blood Donation Commitment

Fort Liberty, NC – Yesterday, Mr. Jim Coyle was honored by Womack Army Medical Center and the Armed Services Blood Program on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, for his extraordinary dedication to blood donation over the past 15 years. Mr. Coyle, who has O-negative blood, has made numerous donations, significantly impacting the lives of many, including newborns in hospitals and service members deployed abroad.

In a ceremony held at the blood donor center on Fort Liberty, Mr. Coyle received a challenge coin presented by Womack’s commander, Colonel David Zinnante. Additionally, the blood donor center staff presented him with several small gifts. His wife, Mrs. Susan Coyle, and his daughter, Ms. Kelli Crespo, were also honored with flowers for their support and continued legacy of donation. Following the recognition ceremony, Ms. Crespo donated blood, continuing the family tradition.

Mr. Coyle, a retired federal employee, served in the National Guard as an infantryman and retired as a captain. He also retired from the federal prison system. In an interview conducted after the ceremony, he reflected on his journey as a blood donor:

"I started donating in my twenties through a community blood bank drive, and it just snowballed from there. If I was eligible, I'd donate every two or three months," said Mr. Coyle. "When I moved here in 2008, my daughter Kelli told me about the blood donor center and the importance of donating to the military. It was easy for me to leave work at the end of the day and come over here to donate."

Mr. Coyle's commitment has not only been a personal mission but has also inspired his daughter and other family members to continue the tradition.

"Kelli started donating with me, and we've been doing it together for several years. Even when she went to Germany, I continued donating here. When she returned, we resumed donating together," he added. "I'm recovering from prostate cancer and hope to start donating again in January."

When asked about what keeps him returning to donate, Mr. Coyle expressed a deep sense of duty and service. "It's my faithfulness and dedication to service. It means the world to us to be able to give back to our community."

Mrs. Susan Coyle spoke calmly and graciously about her husband of over 45 years. She expressed gratitude for his commitment to his military community and his selfless acts of heroism. Susan's love and admiration for her husband were clear as she shared his dedication to saving lives through blood donation. It was a testament to their strong bond and love for each other.

Mr. Coyle's relentless commitment to blood donation has resulted in the rescue of countless lives and ignited a fire in the hearts of others to join him on this noble path. His spirit of boundless generosity lives on through his beloved daughter and devoted family, guaranteeing that the precious gift of life is passed on to those who are desperately in need. His legacy is a testament to the power of compassion and the everlasting impact one individual can make on the world.

