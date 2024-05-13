Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jim Coyle Honored for Longstanding Blood Donation Commitment [Image 2 of 4]

    Jim Coyle Honored for Longstanding Blood Donation Commitment

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Jesse Leger 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Mr. Coyle received a challenge coin presented by Womack’s commander, Colonel David Zinnante. Additionally, the blood donor center staff presented him with several small gifts at the Armed Services Blood Program blood donor center on Fort Liberty, NC, during a ceremony honoring Mr. Coyle's 15 years of blood donations on May 16, 2024.

