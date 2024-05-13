Mr. Coyle received a challenge coin presented by Womack’s commander, Colonel David Zinnante. Additionally, the blood donor center staff presented him with several small gifts at the Armed Services Blood Program blood donor center on Fort Liberty, NC, during a ceremony honoring Mr. Coyle's 15 years of blood donations on May 16, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 15:16
|Photo ID:
|8412573
|VIRIN:
|240516-O-QZ892-2293
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jim Coyle Honored for Longstanding Blood Donation Commitment [Image 4 of 4], by Jesse Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT