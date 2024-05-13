Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Exchange Service Command associate receives prestigious Virginia Beach award [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Exchange Service Command associate receives prestigious Virginia Beach award

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Loleta Alvarez, Housekeeping Supervisor and Jerome Owens, Maintenance Supervisor at Navy Lodge Dam Neck and Keiyana White, Assistant General Manager, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites Dam Neck, Virginia, attend the City of Virginia Beach’s Virginia, National Travel and Tourism Week awards ceremony on May 2. At the ceremony, Owens was awarded the 2024 Maintenance Excellence Award. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

