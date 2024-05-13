Navy Exchange Service Command associate receives prestigious Virginia Beach award

Jerome Owens, Maintenance Supervisor at Navy Lodge Dam Neck was awarded the 2024 Maintenance Excellence Award by the City of Virginia Beach, Virginia, at its National Travel and Tourism Week awards ceremony on May 2. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)
