Navy Exchange Service Command associate receives prestigious Virginia Beach award

Courtesy Photo | Loleta Alvarez, Housekeeping Supervisor and Jerome Owens, Maintenance Supervisor at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Loleta Alvarez, Housekeeping Supervisor and Jerome Owens, Maintenance Supervisor at Navy Lodge Dam Neck and Keiyana White, Assistant General Manager, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites Dam Neck, Virginia, attend the City of Virginia Beach’s Virginia, National Travel and Tourism Week awards ceremony on May 2. At the ceremony, Owens was awarded the 2024 Maintenance Excellence Award. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Jerome Owens, Maintenance Supervisor at Navy Lodge Dam Neck was awarded the 2024 Maintenance Excellence Award by the City of Virginia Beach, Virginia, at its National Travel and Tourism Week awards ceremony on May 2. The ceremony recognized individuals in the hospitality community who excel in their work and make Virginia Beach a first-class travel destination.



“I was very surprised that I won this award,” said Owens. “I never want or need any recognition for the work that I do. My grandma taught me to get up early and go get the job done - don’t put any work off until another time. Even if you’re working through personal issues, go to work, be professional and get the job done. That’s the work ethic I handed down to my three children as well.”



Owens's impact is apparent in every corner of the Navy Lodge, particularly in its high guest satisfaction rating, which topped 91% in 2023. Guests often call him by name and share stories of how he made their stay more comfortable and enjoyable. Owens also supports his fellow teammates, going above and beyond to ensure they have what they need to accomplish their daily tasks.



“It was an easy decision to nominate Jerome for this award,” said Pamela Kimball, General Manager, Navy Lodge Dam Neck. “His dedication, expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence have not only contributed significantly to the success of our Navy Lodge, but have also set a remarkable standard for maintenance professionals across the NEXCOM Enterprise.”



Owens began his career with Navy Lodge Dam Neck in the housekeeping department in 2014 as a houseman before being selected for a position in the maintenance department. He was selected as the Maintenance Supervisor in 2022.



Navy Lodge is a line of effort underneath the NEXCOM Hospitality Group, a separate non-appropriated fund instrumentality of NEXCOM. Established in 2023, the NEXCOM Hospitality Group is the Navy’s single provider for all permanent change of station (PCS), temporary duty (TDY) and leisure through Navy Lodges and Navy Gateway Inns & Suites locations around the globe.