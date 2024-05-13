USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct damage control drill

240517-N-VY281-1102 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Madison Wysocki, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, conducts maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 17. HSM 77’s missions include surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and a variety of support roles for Ronald Reagan and Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

