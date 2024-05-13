240517-N-VY281-1089 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2024) Hull Technician Fireman Brenden Wahl, from Anderson, South Carolina, sets a fire boundary during a damage control drill near the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 08:03
|Photo ID:
|8411228
|VIRIN:
|240517-N-VY281-1089
|Resolution:
|2630x3951
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct damage control drill [Image 4 of 4], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
