240517-N-VY281-1089 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2024) Hull Technician Fireman Brenden Wahl, from Anderson, South Carolina, sets a fire boundary during a damage control drill near the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 08:03 Photo ID: 8411228 VIRIN: 240517-N-VY281-1089 Resolution: 2630x3951 Size: 1.7 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct damage control drill [Image 4 of 4], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.