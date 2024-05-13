SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon I. Kumalae, left, command sergeant major of the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard, receives a coin from a soldier from The Singapore Armed Forces during exercise Tiger Balm 24 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 14, 2024. Bilateral exercises such as Tiger Balm increases interoperability with our Singapore partners through shared experiences and tough realistic training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Casandra B. Ancheta)

