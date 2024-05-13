A U.S. Soldier with the Hawaii Army National Guard and soldiers from The Singapore Armed Forces particpate in a command post exercise during Tiger Balm 24 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 14, 2024. Tiger Balm builds readiness and demonstrates the U.S. Army commitment to enduring partnerships. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Casandra B. Ancheta)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 23:45
|Photo ID:
|8407695
|VIRIN:
|240514-Z-MA694-1047
|Resolution:
|6108x4072
|Size:
|13.87 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24 [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT