    SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24 [Image 1 of 5]

    SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Casandra Ancheta 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    A U.S. Soldier with the Hawaii Army National Guard and soldiers from The Singapore Armed Forces particpate in a command post exercise during Tiger Balm 24 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 14, 2024. Tiger Balm builds readiness and demonstrates the U.S. Army commitment to enduring partnerships. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Casandra B. Ancheta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 23:45
    Photo ID: 8407695
    VIRIN: 240514-Z-MA694-1047
    Resolution: 6108x4072
    Size: 13.87 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24 [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Exercise
    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    Partnership
    USINDOPACOM
    Tiger Balm 24

