Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24 [Image 3 of 5]

    SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Casandra Ancheta 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon I. Kumalae, right, command sergeant major of the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard, presents an award to a soldier from The Singapore Armed Forces during exercise Tiger Balm 24 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 14, 2024. Tiger Balm is the longest-running bilateral training exercise between the United States and Singapore since 1981. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Casandra B. Ancheta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 23:45
    Photo ID: 8407698
    VIRIN: 240514-Z-MA694-1097
    Resolution: 5230x3487
    Size: 10.98 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24 [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24
    SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24
    SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24
    SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24
    SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Exercise
    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    Partnership
    USINDOPACOM
    Tiger Balm 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT