U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon I. Kumalae, right, command sergeant major of the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard, presents an award to a soldier from The Singapore Armed Forces during exercise Tiger Balm 24 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 14, 2024. Tiger Balm is the longest-running bilateral training exercise between the United States and Singapore since 1981. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Casandra B. Ancheta)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 23:45
|Photo ID:
|8407698
|VIRIN:
|240514-Z-MA694-1097
|Resolution:
|5230x3487
|Size:
|10.98 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24 [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT