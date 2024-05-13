SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon I. Kumalae, right, command sergeant major of the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard, presents an award to a soldier from The Singapore Armed Forces during exercise Tiger Balm 24 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 14, 2024. Tiger Balm is the longest-running bilateral training exercise between the United States and Singapore since 1981. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Casandra B. Ancheta)

