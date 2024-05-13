SAF and HIARNG Persevere Through Exercise Tiger Balm 24

U.S. Army Spc. Randolph M. Lee, right, a motor transport operator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 29th Brigade Support Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard, and a soldier from The Singapore Armed Forces participate in a command post exercise during Tiger Balm 24 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 14, 2024. Tiger Balm builds readiness and demonstrates the U.S. Army commitment to enduring partnerships. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Casandra B. Ancheta)

