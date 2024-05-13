ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Brandon Storch, a platoon commander assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks about the scheme of maneuver for U.S. and Philippine Marines during a rehearsal of concept brief for a combined convoy and mobile defense exercise as part of Amphibious Coastal Defense Continuum at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 14, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

