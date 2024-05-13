Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy [Image 5 of 7]

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Brandon Storch, a platoon commander assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks about the scheme of maneuver for U.S. and Philippine Marines during a rehearsal of concept brief for a combined convoy and mobile defense exercise as part of Amphibious Coastal Defense Continuum at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 14, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 22:59
    Photo ID: 8407684
    VIRIN: 240514-M-YF186-1122
    Resolution: 5511x3674
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT