    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy [Image 4 of 7]

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade and U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, listen to a rehearsal of concept brief with before conducting a combined convoy and mobile defense exercise during Amphibious Costal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 14, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

