ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit build a terrain model at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, before conducting a rehearsal of concept brief for a combined convoy and mobile defense exercise during Amphibious Coastal Defense Continuum May 2, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

