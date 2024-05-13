ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct ROC Before Combined Convoy

Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade participate in a rehearsal of concept brief with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit before conducting a combined convoy and mobile defense exercise during Amphibious Costal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 14, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

